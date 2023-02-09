Jump to content

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 February 2023 05:27
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said.

Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement issued Wednesday night. Doctors were running more tests and the senator remained at the hospital for observation, according to the statement.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it,” Calvello said.

