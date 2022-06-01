Reagan shooter John Hinckley granted unconditional release 41 years after assassination attempt

Hinckley, now 67, shot then-president Ronald Reagan in 1981

Nathan Place
New York
Wednesday 01 June 2022 16:59
(Independent)

John Hinckley Jr, the would-be assassin who shot former president Ronald Reagan, has been granted unconditional release after four decades.

US District Judge Paul Friedman announced the decision on Wednesday, ruling that Mr Hinckley will be released on 15 June. Until now, Mr Hinckley has been living under supervision outside a mental health facility in Williamsburg, Virginia.

In 1981, Mr Hinckley shot then-president Reagan outside a hotel in Washington, DC. He also wounded a Secret Service agent, a police officer, and White House press secretary James Brady, who remained paralysed for the rest of his life.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

