John Hinckley: Lawyers reach deal for attempted Reagan assassin’s ‘unconditional release,’ report says
John Hinckley Jr shot and wounded then-president Ronald Reagan in 1981
Nathan Place
Monday 27 September 2021 16:22 comments
New York
Attorneys have reached a deal for the “unconditional release” from supervision of John Hinckley Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, according to NBC Washington.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
