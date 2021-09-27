John Hinckley: Lawyers reach deal for attempted Reagan assassin’s ‘unconditional release,’ report says

John Hinckley Jr shot and wounded then-president Ronald Reagan in 1981

Nathan Place
New York
Monday 27 September 2021 16:22
<p>John Hinckley Jr attempted to assassinate Ronald Reagan in 1981 </p>

(AP)

Attorneys have reached a deal for the “unconditional release” from supervision of John Hinckley Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, according to NBC Washington.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

