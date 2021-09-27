John Hinckley Jr news - live: Would-be Reagan assassin apologizes to Jodie Foster after winning release
Attorneys have reached a deal for the “unconditional release” from supervision of John Hinckley Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981.
A federal judge has approved the deal, which stipulates that Mr Hinckley will be released next year. Until now, the would-be assassin has been living under supervision outside a mental health facility in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Prosecutors have agreed to the 2022 release, under the condition that Mr Hinckley be monitored for the next nine months.
A lawyer for Mr Hinckley said his client clearly no longer poses a threat.
“There is no evidence of danger whatsoever,” attorney Barry Levine told the court.
Mr Hinckley, now 66, was 25 when he shot Mr Reagan outside a hotel in Washington, DC. He also wounded a Secret Service agent, a police officer, and White House press secretary James Brady, who remained paralysed for the rest of his life.
Lawyer says Hinckley apologizes to Jodie Foster
John Hinckley Jr has offered his deep apologies to his victims’ families – and to Jodie Foster, NBC Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane has reported.
Mr Hinckley had been obsessed with Ms Foster at the time of the assassination attempt, and later said he tried to kill President Reagan as a way of getting her attention.
Judge approves plan for Hinckley to be released next year
