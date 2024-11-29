Former Democratic megadonor says Barron Trump is ‘smarter’ than Harris campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A former Democratic megadonor believes Donald Trump’s youngest son is “a lot smarter” than the Harris campaign because he pushed his father to go on popular podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience.

John Morgan, an attorney and now critic of the Democratic Party, said had Vice President Kamala Harris taken Barron Trump’s advice she may have fared better during the 2024 presidential election.

“Look, if I’m running, I’m going on Joe Rogan, I’m living on Fox. That’s how you change minds,” Morgan told Fox News on Thursday evening.

open image in gallery John Morgan (right) told Fox News he believes Barron Trump was ‘smarter’ than the Harris campaign for recommending his father go on podcasts ( Fox News )

“It turns out, Barron Trump, who looks like a runway model, was telling his father ‘You need to go on podcasts, you need to go on Joe Rogan,’” Morgan added.

The former Democratic donor said Barron is “a lot smarter than everybody” in the Harris campaign for offering his father that advice.

Trump courted young men during his campaign, in part by speaking with internet streamers and podcast hosts who have cultivated an audience of young men. A recent Time report claimed Barron helped his father’s campaign by approving a list of podcasts to appear on.

That included influencer Adin Ross, YouTubers the Nelk Boys, comedian Theo Von, YouTuber Logan Paul and Rogan’s show.

open image in gallery Barron Trump is winning praise for contributing to his father’s successful election campaign ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

It is unclear if it was Barron’s idea to have Trump appear on Rogan’s podcast, the most popular podcast in the world. However, Rogan said he invited both Trump and Harris to appear on his show but that the Harris campaign was more difficult to coordinate with.

Throughout her short campaign, Harris was subject to criticism about her lack of media appearances. Toward the end of the election cycle, Harris participated in a media blitz appearing on television shows like The View, radio shows like The Breakfast Club as well as popular podcasts like Call Her Daddy.

But by avoiding popular podcasts and shows, especially those having to do with YouTubers and streamers, Harris missed out on appealing to young men – otherwise known as the “bro vote”.

open image in gallery Donald Trump appearing on ‘the Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast ( Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube )

In an attempt to court moderate conservative voters, the vice president did sit down for a tense interview with Fox News host Brett Baier. But Harris mostly focused on appealing to young women and people of color, hoping the vote would pull for her the same way it did for Biden in 2020.

However, those same voters – and many others – are disgruntled with the current direction of the country, especially the economy. Given her proximity to Biden, no matter what podcast Harris went on, she was going to have a harder time appealing to them than Trump, who offered something new.

Morgan, who left the Democratic Party in 2018 to become an Independent, harshly criticized Harris for failing to expand her campaign to different voters – claiming she has “no talent” and should “never” run for president again.