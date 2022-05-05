Amber Heard tells court Johnny Depp cheated on her after their wedding

Amber Heard has testified that Johnny Depp cheated on her with another woman just after the former couple got married.

A jury at their multi-million dollar defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, was told by the actress that her husband had an “on-and-off” relationship with the woman, who he had been text messaging.

“I found his iPad open, he had been texting someone with it open, he had passed out, and I saw he was texting a woman he had a relationship with on and off at the beginning of our relationship so I recognised the name but the date was right after the wedding.

“I saw he had gone to her house right after we got married, like upon touching down in Los Angeles, I think it was the next day he went to this woman’s house, who he [had] a sexual relationship with.”

Ms Heard was giving evidence on the second day as a witness in the trial, where she has alleged Mr Depp assaulted her on a string of occasions, including once with a vodka bottle.

She was asked by her lawyer what she had done after finding the messages. “I freaked out,” she replied.

And she added: “I just remember being so mad at him for cheating on me and doing so in this way, like right after the wedding,” said Ms Heard.

“And then I, right after my wedding, go to see him. And then Australia happened. And it just felt like everything came crashing down.”

Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”.

Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”. Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.