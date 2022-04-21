Audio of Johnny Depp moaning in pain after mixing opioids and alcohol was played in court as the actor was cross-examined by lawyers for his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

On 24 May 2014, Mr Depp and Ms Heard flew on a private plane from Boston to Los Angeles.

Heard attorney Ben Rottenborn read an email from Mr Depp to Ms Heard sent the following day. “Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret,” Mr Rottenborn said, quoting the email.

“Of course I am sorry, I really don’t know why or what happened, but I will never do it again,” he added. “I want to get better for you and for me – I must. My illness somehow crept up and grabbed me. I can’t do it again, I can’t live like that again, and I know you can’t either.”

Mr Rottenborn said Mr Depp texted his “good friend” British actor Paul Bettany five days later that he had drunk all night before the flight to LA, that he had had no food for days, powders – referring to cocaine – half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, and two bottles of “champers” on the plane.

“What do you get? An angry aggro-engine in a f***ing blackout,” Mr Rottenborn said, quoting Mr Depp’s message to Mr Bettany. “Screaming obscenities and insulting any f*** who got near.”

“I’m done, I’m admittedly too fucked in the head to spray my rage at the one I love,” Mr Depp added, according to the court documents.

Mr Rotterborn asked if the two bottles of champaigns was referring to the flight between Boston and LA.

“Yes, it comes just after a thousand cans of red bull,” Mr Depp responded.

“There’s no reason you would tell Paul Bettany that you were in a blackout, correct?” Mr Rottenborn asked.

“When I write a text, particularly if I’m in an impassioned place – it’s a canvas, it’s a painting, you choose your colours,” Mr Depp said, rejecting the notion that he was in a blackout on the plane.

More follows...