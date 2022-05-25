Johnny Depp grilled about photos from honeymoon where he claims Amber Heard punched him
Pirates actor returned to the stand to give testimony as a rebuttal witness
Johnny Depp was grilled about the photos taken during his honeymoon with Amber Heard, in which he claims she punched him.
On Wednesday (25 May), Mr Depp returned to the stand as a rebuttal witness.
Ms Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn began the cross-examination by questioning Mr Depp about the pictures taken during his 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express from Bangkok to Singapore.
Mr Depp was shown the photo his counsel presented earlier during his direct examination, which depicts Mr Depp with marks under his eyes, that he claimed were caused by Ms Heard hitting him in the face after they boarded the Orient Express.
“I had a sort of shiner, but it all ended and everything got on fine again. We’d go to dinner,” Mr Depp had said of the photo earlier.
When asked by Mr Rotttenborn to confirm if the mark under his left eye was what he “claimed to be a black eye caused by Ms Heard,” he answered: “It seems to be there’s some scratches around my nose as well”.
Mr Rottenborn then followed up by showing four photos of Mr Depp before the train ride, which he asserted show the same “shadow or sunburn or mark” around the Pirates actor’s eyes.
In response, Mr Depp claimed that the marks could’ve been shadows.
“When you get a sidelight, you see the occipital bone, so that’s the exact area. A sidelight will cause that as well” he explained.
While Mr Rottenborn rebutted: “Well the picture is not being taken by the side is it? It’s being taken head-on isn’t it?”
Mr Depp further clarified that although the photo was taken from the front, the light coming from the side would cause the bone “to appear sunken”.
“Just like lights on the side of the train car?” Mr Rottenborn questioned, with Mr Depp arguing that “that was in fact in the dark”.
Follow live updates of the trial here.
