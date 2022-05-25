Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard rests defence case as Kate Moss expected to testify this week
Follow for the latest updates
Warner Bros executive says Heard and Momoa had ‘no chemistry’ on Aquaman set
WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard’s legal team has rested their defence case in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counterclaim of $100m, of which a motion to dismiss was denied by Judge Penney Azcarate.
On Tuesday rebuttal witnesses for Depp gave testimony countering the testimony of expert witnesses put forward in Heard’s defence concerning her alleged loss of earnings and his mental health. A different account of the 2013 Hicksville Trailer Palace incident was also heard by the court and a former friend of Heard’s sister said she believed it was “something very wrong” to support the claims against Depp.
Supermodel and Depp-ex Kate Moss will testify on Wednesday about her relationship with the actor in the 1990s.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday.
Depp witness allowed to testify despite calling Heard ‘jealous and crazy’ on Twitter
A witness for Johnny Depp’s rebuttal has been allowed to testify despite having called Amber Heard “jealous and crazy” in a tweet posted during the couple’s defamation trial.
Mr Depp’s team on Tuesday called Morgan Night, who worked at the Hicksville trailer park that Ms Heard, Mr Depp and their friends visited in May 2013. During that trip, Ms Heard alleges Mr Depp trashed their trailer before performing a “cavity search” on her.
Before Mr Night took the stand, Judge Penney Azcarate sent out the jury so he could be questioned about what he’d seen of the trial before he learned he would be a witness.
Megan Sheets reports:
Depp witness allowed to testify despite calling Heard ‘jealous and crazy’ on Twitter
Morgan Night worked at the Hicksville trailer park that Heard, Depp and their friends visited in May 2013
Explainer: What are the ‘Waldman statements’ at the centre of Heard’s countersuit
Johnny Depp’s bid to dismiss Amber Heard’s countersuit against him was denied on Tuesday as the couple’s defamation trial in his original suit neared its conclusion.
Ms Heard’s $100m countersuit centres around her claim that Mr Depp defamed her in multiple statements to the press via his attorney Adam Waldman after she published the 2018 op-ed at the heart of Mr Depp’s suit.
In those statements, Mr Waldman called Ms Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse a “hoax” and an “ambush” orchestrated by the Aquaman actor and her friends.
Megan Sheets explains:
What are the ‘Waldman statements’ in Amber Heard’s countersuit against Johnny Depp
Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman called Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse a ‘hoax’ and an ‘ambush’
Heard’s role in Aquaman was unaffected by Depp allegations, Warner Bros executive says
Amber Heard’s role as Mera in Aquaman 2 was unaffected by the allegations brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp, a Warner Bros executive has testified.
Depp’s team began its rebuttal argument today (24 May) with a video deposition from Walter Hamada, who is in charge of DC-based films.
In Hamada’s deposition, he confirmed that Heard did have an option contract with Warner Bros to play the role of Mera in the Aquaman franchise.
Inga Parkel reports:
Amber Heard’s Aquaman role was unaffected by Johnny Depp allegations, executive says
Executive said there were discussions of recasting Heard’s role because of chemistry issues with Jason Momoa
Depp loses bid to dismiss Heard’s counterclaim
Judge Penney Azcarate denied Johnny Depp’s motion to dismiss Amber Heard’s counterclaim, ruling that the issue should be decided by the jury.
The counterclaim alleges that Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, defamed Heard and damaged her career when he accused her and her friends of perpetrating an “abuse hoax.” Heard’s side rested their case Tuesday morning, prompting Depp’s team to make the routine motion to dismiss the claim.
Read more:
Johnny Depp loses bid to dismiss Amber Heard’s counterclaim
Judge rules counterclaim should be decided by jury
Depp laughs and covers face during heated cross-examination of psychiatrist
Johnny Depp appeared unable to contain his emotions during a heated cross-examination of a psychiatrist called by Amber Heard’s defence team.
Dr David Spiegel took the stand on Monday (23 May) to testify on behalf of Heard in the multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit, brought against her by her ex-husband.
Read more:
Johnny Depp laughs and covers face during heated cross-examination of psychiatrist
Doctor was asked to clarfiy earlier testimony about Depp’s alleged use of an earpiece on set
Voices: I feel for Depp and Heard – I know what it’s like to have the public decide you’re guilty
“I am still dealing with the psychological trauma of the public shaming I’ve endured,” writes Amanda Knox.
Read more:
I feel for Depp and Heard – I know what it’s like to be publicly shamed | Amanda Knox
I am still dealing with the psychological trauma of the public shaming I’ve endured
Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Zendaya: Depp lawyer pushes back on expert’s comparison of Amber Heard to other stars
Johnny Depp’s lawyer has pushed back on an expert’s assessment of Amber Heard’s career and comparison to actors like Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Gal Gadot.
In the trial where Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation, entertainment consultant Kathryn Arnold said Ms Heard might be enjoying the same career success as Gadot, Momoa and Zendaya if not for team Depp’s alleged “smear campaign” against her.
“When you look at the time frame of when the Waldman statements came out [in 2020], and you look at what was going on with Ms Heard’s career prior to the statement and what happened after the statement, it’s very clear to make that correlation,” Ms Arnold testified in court on Monday 23 May.
Read more:
Johnny Depp lawyer pushes back on expert comparison of Heard to Gal Gadot and Zendaya
Depp’s team claims careers of these actors and Amber Heard were poles apart
Jason Momoa fought to keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, agent says
A witness for Amber Heard has testified that the actor’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa was “adamant” she reprise her role in the film’s sequel.
Entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold was called to the stand on Monday (23 May) to testify on behalf of Heard in the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit – brought against the actor by her ex-husband Johnny Depp – that is currently underway at Virginia’s Fairfax County court house.
Read more:
Jason Momoa fought to keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, agent says
‘[Heard’s] world has been silent in terms of opportunities,’ Hollywood expert Kathryn Arnold commented on the backlash against Heard over Depp’s alleged ‘smear campaign’
Depp fans unleash hundreds of negative reviews on psychiatrist after he testified for Heard
Johnny Depp fans have inundated a psychiatrist with negative reviews after he testified on behalf of Amber Heard at the couple’s defamation trial.
Dr David Spiegel took the witness stand on Monday and gave damning testimony about Mr Depp’s mental state, saying he has “behaviours that are consistent with someone that both has substance-use disorder as well as behaviours of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate-partner violence”.
Soon after, a torrent of negative reviews cropped up on Dr Spiegel’s page on the medical website WebMD.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Johnny Depp fans flood psychiatrist with bad reviews after testimony for Amber Heard
Dr David Spiegel gave damning testimony about Depp’s mental state
What happens next in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial?
Divorced Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are nearing the close of their acrimonious defamation trial in Virginia, which has created headlines across the world over the last six weeks and seen fans closely following proceedings on TikTok and Instagram and treating the case like a spectator sport, micro-analysing the evidence and cheering on their preferred side.
So what happens next? Joe Sommerlad reports:
What happens next in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial?
High-profile case into final week before Virginia jury considers verdict
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.