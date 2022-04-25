Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.

The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.

Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee meeting now, will be home soon.”

In a text also read out loud by Ms Heard’s lawyer, Mr Depp replied: “No goddamn meetings. No movies. Why? Why do you deviate from our agreement? What species of meeting? F*** it. Just tell me when you get home.”

Asked: “You didn’t want her to take the meeting that she was taking that day, correct?” Mr Depp replied: “It seems as though we had an agreement to do something together. I’m actually asking what species of meeting.

“So this is not necessarily an angry text, it’s just why do you deviate from our agreement? It’s not about her doing films. How do you think she got Aquaman, sir?”

Ms Heard starred in the DC Comics film Aquaman in 2018.

This is the third of six planned weeks in the Depp v Heard trial.

Mr Depp sued Ms Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she didn’t name Mr Depp but described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Ms Heard has counter-sued Mr Depp, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

Like Mr Depp, Ms Heard is on the witness list and is expected to take the stand later on in the proceedings.