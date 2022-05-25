In a text shared in court, Johnny Depp said Amber Heard was “begging for global humiliation” after she filed for a restraining order.

The text was allegedly sent on 15 August 2016, according to court documents – a few months after Ms Heard sought a restraining order against Mr Depp in late May that same year.

“She’s begging for global humiliation… She’s gonna get it,” Mr Depp texted, according to the court exhibit.

“I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion, or what I once thought was love, for this gold-digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market,” he added.

“I’m so f***ing happy she wants to go fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!!,” Mr Depp wrote.

“I met a f***ing sublime Russian here… Which made me realize the time I blew on that 50 cent stripper… I wouldn’t touch her with a goddam glove. I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her,” he added.

Mr Depp’s lawyers later asked the actor about the text sent to talent agent Christian Carino.

“I’m in total shock that this is happening to me. That my entire life on the planet has been brought to the head of a pin,” he said. “We have a tendency, as humans, to get very, very irate and angry.”

“Suddenly I’m scum. It never had to happen. One little lie,” he added.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.