When will there be a verdict in Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard?

The jury overseeing the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has entered its second day of deliberation in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” While Depp was not named in the op-ed, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

Heard countersued her ex-husband, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

Depp has asked for $50m in damages; Heard has asked for $100m and immunity against Depp’s claims.

The trial in Depp’s suit began on 11 April. Six weeks of testimony painted a harrowing portrait of the former couple’s tumultuous relationship as the jury heard testimony from both actors as well as a string of other people who knew them.

Both legal teams gave their closing arguments on Friday (27 May) before the case was sent to the jury. They deliberated for roughly two hours before breaking for a three-day weekend. Tuesday (31 May) marks the first full day of deliberation.

Here’s a look at what comes next:

When will there be a verdict?

At the conclusion of closing arguments, the jury was asked to retire, deliberate and reach a verdict on whether or not, on the balance of probability, Heard did defame Depp in the Post article at the centre of the case.

If the jury concludes that she did, Heard will be ordered to pay Depp the $50m he is seeking in compensation for loss of earnings, although the court may recommend he is awarded more or less than that figure.

Even if the actor were not to receive the full amount he has demanded in damages, his team would still be expected to hail such an outcome as vindication for its arguments and pronounce their client’s reputation restored.

If the jury rules in favour of Ms Heard, Mr Depp will get nothing and could potentially be ordered to pay his former wife the $100m she has asked for in her countersuit.

Again, the jurors could conclude that that figure is too high or insufficient and recommend an adjustment accordingly.

It’s impossible to say how long it will take the jury to deliberate on Depp’s claims of defamation, especially given the mountain of evidence presented.

After beginning deliberations on 27 May, jurors had a three-day weekend in observance of Memorial Day before resuming on Tuesday, 31 May.