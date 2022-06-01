Johnny Depp verdict - live: Jury reaches decision in Amber Heard defamation trial
Depp lawyer accuses Heard of faking tears in ‘performance of her life’
The jury in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a verdict on the third day of deliberations, finding in favour of Depp.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a $100m counterclaim.
In closing arguments on Friday, Depp’s lawyers asked jurors to “give him his life back” after it was “ruined” by Heard’s domestic abuse allegations. They alleged Heard would rather be in a fight than let the actor leave, called her claims an act of profound cruelty to true survivors, and said that she gave the performance of her life on the stand.
In their closing, Heard’s lawyers said ruling in favour of Depp would make jurors an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, and called out the actor for “laughing” and “snide comments” during closing arguments, adding that he engaged in “victim-blaming at its most disgusting”.
Depp’s team on Tuesday filed a failed motion to strike part of Heard’s closing which asked jurors to consider the “message” that ruling against her would send to other abuse victims.
The crowd outside the court cheers as the verdict in the case against Amber Heard is read out in favour of Johnny Depp.
Johnny Depp wins defamation trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against Amber Heard.
The jury of five men and two women returned its verdict on Wednesday after nearly 13 hours of deliberation spread over three days at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard
After six weeks of testimony, the jury in the high-profile defamation trial finally began deliberating on 27 May
Judge Penney Azcarate has returned to the courtroom and the jury is being brought back in.
Johnny Depp was in a pub in Newcastle
Johnny Depp was in a pub in Newcastle shortly before the verdict was due to be announced.
In a surprise moment, the jury did not fill out the damages section of the verdict form.
Judge Azcarate instructs the jurors to return to the deliberation room to complete these forms as the amount must be at least $1.
Judge Penney Azcarate calls for order and the jury is brought into the courtroom.
She says she will not tolerate any outbursts.
Trial by TikTok and the death knell for MeToo
With both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resting their cases in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial, it now comes down to the jury to decide the verdict. But with Johnny Depp already winning the social media war, does it really matter? Rachel Sharp reports.
A trial by TikTok and the death knell for MeToo. Who won Depp v Heard?
With both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resting their cases in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial, it now comes down to the jury to decide the verdict. But with Johnny Depp already winning the social media war, does it really matter? Rachel Sharp reports
Depp to watch verdict being read from UK
Johnny Depp will watch the verdict being read in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard from the UK.
“Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr Depp will not be physically present for today’s 3pm verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom,” a source close to Mr Depp told Law & Crime in a statement.
Depp to watch verdict being read from UK in defamation trial against ex-wife Heard
Johnny Depp will watch the verdict being read in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard from the UK.
Comment: Johnny Depp is proof that men accused of abuse never suffer the same lifelong consequences as survivors
As the jury deliberates in the Depp v Heard defamation trial, Emmie Harrison-West asks why high-profile men who face allegations have a reserved spot in the limelight.
Johnny Depp proves that men accused of abuse don't face the consequences survivors do
As the jury deliberates in the Depp v Heard defamation trial, Emmie Harrison-West asks why high-profile men who face allegations have a reserved spot in the limelight
‘Your presence shows where your priorities are'
Regarding Johnny Depp’s absence from court, a spokesperson for Amber Heard says:
“Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”
