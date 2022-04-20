During his testimony in court, actor Johnny Depp spoke about a fight with his former wife Amber Heard during which he claims she threw a vodka bottle at him, severing his finger.

“It was all getting too crazy,” Mr Depp said about the arguments he was having with Ms Heard in Australia in March 2015.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Mr Depp said, “I was a mess, I was a wreck, I was shaking” as he tried to avoid Ms Heard.

He added that he poured himself two or three “stiff shots of vodka”, adding that it was the “first taste of alcohol I had had for a long time”.

The actor said Ms Heard yelled “oh, you’re drinking again” when she found him.

“She walked up to me, grabbed the bottle of vodka and then just stood back and hurled it at me,” he said. “It just went right past my head and smashed behind me.”

Mr Depp testified that he grabbed another, larger bottle of vodka and poured himself another shot as Ms Heard was “flinging insults left, right, and centre”.

“She then grabbed that bottle and threw that at me,” Mr Depp said, demonstrating to the jury how he was sitting at the time. He said his fingers were resting on the edge of the bar and that the large vodka bottle “made contact and shattered everywhere”.

“I felt no pain at first all,” he said. “I felt heat and as if something was dripping down my hand.”

“I was looking directly at my bones sticking out,” he added. “Blood was just pouring out.”

“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest that I’ve ever been,” he said. “Nothing made sense and I knew in my mind and in my heart that this is not life.”

“No one should have to go through this,” he added.

Being in the middle of something like a nervous breakdown, Mr Depp said he started “to write in my own blood on the walls”.

“Little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that she had told me and lies that I had caught her in,” he said, adding that he hid in a bathroom and texted his doctor to come over.

Showing the finger that was severed to the court, Mr Depp said the bones were “crushed” and that it looked like “Vesuvius”, likely referring to the Italian volcano.

Mr Depp said he couldn’t recall what Ms Heard said after seeing his injury.

“It was almost like white noise, just someone yelling,” he said. “It was just a high pitched constant attack of insults, it was just jumbled words to me in a very high frequency and I was in a bit of shock.”

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard partly wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.