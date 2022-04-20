Johnny Depp was asked about his wedding to Amber Heard on day two of his testimony in a high-profile defamation case.

Depp testified on Wednesday (20 April) in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of the civil lawsuit he has filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

During his testimony, Depp said his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, the eldest of his two children with Vanessa Paradis, did not attend his wedding to Heard in 2015.

“Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding,” he said. “She and Ms Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons.”

Depp was then asked whether any alcohol was served at the wedding, to which he replied: “Yes. There was alcohol served at the wedding. There was champagne, accoutrements.”

Asked whether anyone consumed drugs at the wedding, Depp answered affirmatively. Asked who he observed taking drugs at the wedding, he said “a number of people were taking MDMA”. He named “Amber”, a “couple of friends of mine”, and mentioned some additional names before adding: “All of her gang were all partaking in the MDMA.”

Depp was asked which drugs he had taken that day, if any, and replied: “To be honest with you, I don’t know how much MDMA they had but for me, that was – for me to have taken MDMA would have been a waste of the drug, if you undersand what I mean. It would have been essentially taking someone else’s high, because it wouldn’t have an effect on me.”

Asked to answer again, Depp said: “I smoked marijuana. And, uh – I don’t remember drinking. I don’t remember that I was drinking then. ... I’m pretty positive at that point I wasn’t partaking in alcohol. My drug of choice is – was, is marijuana. That was fine for me. So dipping into a little tiny baggie of – licking your finger and dipping into a tiny, communal bag of MDMA, it was pointless for me.”

Depp has sued Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she doesn’t name Depp but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. He has asked for $50m in damages.

Heard has counter-sued Depp, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.” She has asked for $100m in damages.