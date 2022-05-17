Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.

In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.

“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Wright.

“He told me that that happened with Winona. He told me that that happened with Kate. Sorry with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss.

“He told me that that happened with Vanessa Paradis.”

Last week, Ms Heard testified that she had “instantly” thought “of Kate Moss and stairs” when she recounted a fight Mr Depp involving her sister Whitney.

During Mr Depp’s UK libel trial against The Sun – which he lost – Ms Heard claimed that Mr Depp pushed model Kate Moss down a staircase while they dated in the 1990s.

During Tuesday’s testimony, Mr Wright explained that he became friends with Ms Heard first, who then introduced him to Mr Depp.

He also became close to Mr Depp until 2015 when he said he stopped being friends with the actor.

While they were friends, he recalled having conversations with him about Ms Heard, Mr Depp’s drug and alcohol use and the “monster” he would become when he wasn’t sober.

He recalled one conversation where Mr Depp allegedly said that Ms Heard had no talent and that “all she’s got is her looks”.

“When her t**s start to sag and she gets wrinkly no one is going to be interested,” he recalled Mr Depp saying of his wife.

He also said that Mr Depp also spoke to him about his substance abuse issues on several occasions, saying he “resented having to be sober”.

“He didn’t particularly enjoy being sober but people around him were very, very concerned,” he said.

Mr Wright testified that he never saw Mr Depp physically abuse Ms Heard.

However, he said that she had confided in him that her husband abused her and heard one of the alleged violent incidents on the phone.

He recalled his account of the violent incident on 21 May 2016 where police were called to the couple’s Los Angeles penthouse after Mr Depp allegedly threw a cellphone that struck Ms Heard in the face.

Mr Wright said he was on the phone to Ms Heard when Mr Depp took the phone and asked him whether he had defecated on his side of the bed.

He testified that he laughed and was in disbelief at the claim.

At that moment, he said he heard a bang and Ms Heard started screaming.

He heard Mr Depp’s voice saying: “You think I hit you?”

Mr Wright, who was in New York at the time, testified that he hung up the phone to call a neighbour to go to help Ms Heard before he then called 911.

Mr Wright also recalled a conversation that he had with Mr Depp at the couple’s wedding in the Bahamas back in 2015, where he claimed the actor told him he would be able to “punch her in the face” once they were married.

Mr Wright testified that he was walking from the ceremony to the wedding reception with Mr Depp congratulating him on their nuptials.

As they headed to the party, he said the actor told him that nobody would be able “to do anything” if he punched Ms Heard now that they were husband and wife.

“I was walking with Johnny and congratulating him that they pulled it off and that they did it,” he said.

“And he said: ‘We’re married now. I can punch her in the face and nobody can do anything about it.’”

The deposition was played in court after Ms Heard’s testimony came to an end following an intense two-day cross-examination from Mr Depp’s legal team.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.