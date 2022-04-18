Johnny Depp laughs in court when nurse questioned over explicit note about his penis

Johnny Depp chuckled when the court in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a text in which he told his nurse Debbie Lloyd that “you can give me some morphine to see if my tongue and penis touch”.

The text was part of an apology after Mr Depp had refused to see Ms Lloyd or anyone else earlier that same day.

Mr Depp wrote to Ms Lloyd “hey sweetheart, I’m so sorry about today. I thought you were Stephen, whom I’m not particularly enthused about for his loss of loyalty and his loss of memory”.

“He has tried everything to f*** me over as far as travelling with my wife. He also bursts into my f****** house like it’s goddamn Grand Central Station. I’m truly sorry if I upset you. If you like you can give me some morphine to see if my tongue and penis touch. All my love, J,” Mr Depp concluded.

Johnny Depp laughs in court during testimony from his nurse Debbie Lloyd on 18 April (Fairfax County court)

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019, arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post.

The title of the op-ed is “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Ms Heard partly wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

