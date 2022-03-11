Alex Jones says Donald Trump Jr is not on cocaine but instead is a high energy speaker and a great orator like Martin Luther King.

The far-right InfoWars host said he was tired of critics slamming the eldest son of the one-term president and defended him against allegation of drug taking.

Last month Don Jr gave a rambling speech at CPAC in which he said, “Crack’s not really my thing, but it would be fine if I was on that [Democratic] side.”

Jones defended Don Jr on his show on Thursday, mocking their critics.

“They say Don Jr is a cokehead because he is high energy, they also said that about me,” he said.

“You have got the wrong guy, I don’t need stimulants. Anything alcohol I’ve done off and on over the years because it lowers me down.”

He accused critics of not understanding as “the left doesn’t have any energy folks.”

Jones then tried to convince his audience of Don Jr’s world class skills as a speaker.

“They don’t get like Don Jr gives a powerful speech and, I mean he is really becoming a good orator, one of the best,” he added.

“I mean just a couple of years ago he was okay, now it’s like damn, that’s a powerful speech, that’s better than Joel Olsteen or Martin Luther King.

“Im not kissing his ass, he has come a long way, and they go ‘oh he is on cocaine, that’s cocaine.’ No that’s you people that need cocaine to get up off your ass.”

The support for Don Jr came the day after he posted a video saying that his father’s affection for dictators was an elaborate act.

“He knew exactly how to play these guys,” he said of the former president.

“And he played it like a fiddle.”

While in office, Donald Trump lavished praise on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and adopted a deferential attitude towards Vladimir Putin.