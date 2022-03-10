✕ Close Related Video: Bill Barr says Donald Trump responsible for January 6 Capitol riot

Donald Trump’s plane had to make an emergency landing in New Orleans not long after taking off from the Louisiana city after the aircraft suffered an engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

The pilot immediately turned the plane around and landed just before 11pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel, Donald Trump bragged about his supposed history of standing up to Russia, reiterating his recent claims that the invasion of Ukraine would have happened on his watch.

Claiming that his record has been distorted by the “corrupt media”, Mr Trump insisted that “there was never anyone tougher on Russia than I was, and I think Putin, if he was being honest, would say that”.

His remarks came after the Biden administration banned all Russian oil imports, a move Mr Trump said would leave the US to be “taken advantage of by Europe”.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Grisham, who served as Mr Trump’s White House press secretary, said she believed Mr Trump’s approach to the situation in Ukraine would be “completely hands off” and he would tell Vladimir Putin to “go on in there”, she said on ABC’s The View.