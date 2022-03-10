Trump news – live: Ex-president’s jet made emergency landing after engine failure off Louisiana
Donald Trump’s plane had to make an emergency landing in New Orleans not long after taking off from the Louisiana city after the aircraft suffered an engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.
The pilot immediately turned the plane around and landed just before 11pm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in a new interview with Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel, Donald Trump bragged about his supposed history of standing up to Russia, reiterating his recent claims that the invasion of Ukraine would have happened on his watch.
Claiming that his record has been distorted by the “corrupt media”, Mr Trump insisted that “there was never anyone tougher on Russia than I was, and I think Putin, if he was being honest, would say that”.
His remarks came after the Biden administration banned all Russian oil imports, a move Mr Trump said would leave the US to be “taken advantage of by Europe”.
Meanwhile, Stephanie Grisham, who served as Mr Trump’s White House press secretary, said she believed Mr Trump’s approach to the situation in Ukraine would be “completely hands off” and he would tell Vladimir Putin to “go on in there”, she said on ABC’s The View.
‘You always had the majesty of the office in your heart'
Gustaf Kilander reports on the gushing interview between RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and former President Donald Trump.
Last-ditch meeting between Disney CEO and DeSantis to stop ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bob Chapek told shareholders that he spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to share his “disappointment” with the passage of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill and has arranged a meeting with his office and LGBT+ Disney officials.
Alex Woodward has the latest development from Florida.
DC trucker convoy cancels fourth day of Beltway drive protest due to rain
Organisers of the “People’s Convoy” protest currently staged in Maryland said the truckers and other drivers would not circle the Beltway today due to rain in the Washington DC region.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, alleging she was part of a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology that is used across the country.
Tina Peters, a Republican elected in 2018 to oversee elections in Mesa County, was charged with 13 counts, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and first-degree official misconduct. Also facing charges in the case is Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley.
With prices spiking, White House and Congress under pressure to support federal gas tax holiday
The surging price of gasoline in America is showing no signs of slowing or reversing, and President Joe Biden is facing pressure to take further steps to protect the US energy economy.
John Bowden reports on the call for a holiday on federal gas taxes.
Trump’s accomplishments appear as blank spaces in botched news graphic
An on-air glitch somewhat undermined a Fox News segment about Donald Trump’s presidential accomplishments when the graphics for the list literally drew a blank.
Nathan Place reports.
Stephen Miller sues Jan 6 committee over phone records subpoena
Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.
One reason given by the former senior adviser is that he appears to still be on a family phone plan set up by his parents.
Stephanie Grisham says her gay teenage son was ‘ashamed’ of her work for Trump
One-time White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says her gay teenage son was “ashamed” of her work for former president Donald Trump.
She told the story during an appearance as guest host on ABC’s The View on Tuesday, when the panel’s discussion turned to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Prosecutor: Elena Branson tried to contact Trump in 2016
A dual citizen charged with illegally acting as a Russian government agent in the US sought meetings with then-candidate Donald Trump leading up to the 2016 presidential election, according to federal prosecutors.
Elena Branson was charged on 8 March with acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying US authorities, conspiring to commit visa fraud, making false statements to the FBI, and failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
Alex Woodward reports from New York.
Voices: This is the reality of Putin’s nuclear threat
If the dangerous cocktail of fear and insecurity is coupled with nuclear weapons, then all the ingredients are present for a dangerous escalation, write Rishi Paul and Nicholas J Wheeler.
