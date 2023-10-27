✕ Close Maryland Judge Fatally Shot Outside Home

Authorities in Maryland have found the body of a man suspected of killing a judge who revoked custody of his children.

Judge Andrew Wilkinson was found dead from gunshot wounds in the driveway of his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, on 19 October.

Law enforcement including US Marshals launched a massive manhunt for 49-year-old Pedro Argote after accusing him of targeting the judge in anger over a court ruling. The Marshals had offered a reward of $10,000 for any information that led to his arrest.

Officials announced on Thursday that Argote had been found deceased during a search in a heavily wooded area in Williamsport, just a mile from the place where his car was found last week.

A cause of death has not been provided.

Hours before Argote is believed to have shot Wilkinson, the judge granted custody of Mr Argote’s four children to his ex-wife, Eugeina Argote, in a divorce hearing after hearing “shocking” testimony from his adult daughter from a separate relationship.

Court records show he has a history of verbal domestic assaults against his wife and family.