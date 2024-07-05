Support truly

Multiple injuries have been reported after a fireworks display malfunctioned in Utah and fired into the crowd during a July 4 celebration.

The incident occurred at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University during the opening flag ceremony of the Stadium of Fire event, according to KUTV.

Provo Police Department spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland told the local TV station that the fireworks malfunctioned just after a jet flyover on Thursday.

The 2024 version of the annual Stadium of Fire Independence Day event featured the Jonas Brothers.

The fireworks erupted into the crowd and injured several people – six were taken to hospital for treatment, according to ABC4.

One attendee was severely injured after being struck in the face and was taken to hospital in an ambulance, Utah state troopers and Provo police told KSL.

Footage from the scene shows at least two fireworks striking the stands and another two hitting performers on the football stadium field. The event was paused as emergency personnel stepped in.

Following an assessment by the Brigham Young Police Department, the event continued after a short delay.

There was a small fire in the stands, which was subsequently extinguished. Attendees told ABC4 that the show was delayed by 10 to 15 minutes as medical staff responded before the event continued shortly before 9pm.

The event was a part of the Freedom Festival, with the organizers telling KUTV that “safety is of the upmost importance to us. All pyrotechnics are thoroughly checked before the show, and were rechecked after the incident.”

They added: “Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by the incident and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay.”