MMA fighter Justin Thornton has died aged 38, several months after he suffered a 19-second knockout in bare-knuckled boxing bout.

The fighter was taken to hospital following a heavyweight fight with Dillon Cleckler in Mississippi, in which he was knocked unconscious.

Announcing his death, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman said: “This morning we were very saddened to be notified of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC-20 on August 20, 2021.

“We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

No cause of death has been released.

On 23 September, a woman named Amber Willard who identified herself as Mr Thornton’s “on-off partner” of seven years posted an update on his condition on his personal Facebook page.

Ms Willard said he’d been left paralysed after the fight, and was on a ventilator, an IV for a lung infection and medication for an injury to his spinal cord.

Mr Thornton was a veteran of 24 MMA fights, and had an 6-18 win-loss record.

He had previously fought UFC heavyweights Chase Sherman and Walt Harris, and last won a fight in 2016, suffering five straight defeats since then.