Video of Justin Trudeau explaining his stance on abortion to supporter of rival party goes viral

Canada’s Prime Minister urged critic ‘to do a little more thinking … and a little more praying’ over abortion rights

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 15 April 2023 01:47
Canada’s Justin Trudeau urged a supporter of a rival political party “to do a little more thinking … and a little more praying” over abortion rights in a video that went viral.

The Prime Minister’s confrontation with the supporter of the People’s Party of Canada was captured during his visit to the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg.

Mr Trudeau was told by the young man that he supported the PPC as “they’re mostly Christian and I’m against the vaccine mandate”, before telling the PM that he was also against abortion.

“Do you think women should have the right to choose what happens to their own bodies?” Mr Trudeau asked him in the incident, which was filmed by Reddit user @NoahFromCanada.

“Personally, no,” the man responded before Trudeau cut him off and asked, “Do you think you should be able to choose what happens to a woman’s body?”

The male student replied that if women were “sleeping around” then “they shouldn’t be allowed to abort the baby.”

That response drew a “wow, wow” from Mr Trudeau, who asked the man if abortions should be allowed if a woman was raped.

“That’s where it gets complicated,” he told the Prime Minister, who quickly dismissed the answer.

“No, it doesn’t get complicated. It’s a yes or no. It’s an all-too-common example. Women get raped all the time and it’s something we have to take seriously … Should a woman who was raped be able to get an abortion?” he asks once again.

Justin Trudeau holds a town hall meeting at the Manitoba Building Trades Institute in Winnipeg, Manitoba

(REUTERS)

“Uh, I’m split on it, 50-50,” the student said, unable to answer the question.

“Well, it sounds like you need to do a little more thinking … and a little more praying,” Mr Trudeau replied, patting him on the shoulder before walking away.

Unlike in growing parts of the US, abortions are fully legal in Canada, with Mr Trudeau repeatedly telling the country that every woman has the right to an abortion.

