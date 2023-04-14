Supreme Court preserves FDA rules for access to abortion pill - but only temporarily

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Supreme Court temporarily preserved the US Food and Drug Administration’s rules on access to the abortion pill mifepristone as it continues to weigh the issue.

The ruling came after the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld the FDA’s approval of mifepristone but rolled back loosened rules that were put in place in 2016. That came after a ruling lat Friday from the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas that ruled against the FDA’s approval of mifepristone from 23 years ago.

But on Friday, Justice Samuel Alito released a ruling on Friday afternoon that the district court decision “is hereby administratively stayed,” until Wednesday.

The ruling sets the stage for the Supreme Court’s first big fight on abortion since it issued its Dobbs v Jackson ruling in June, which overturned Roe v Wade.