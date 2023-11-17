✕ Close Kaitlin Armstrong found guilty cyclist’s murder

Kaitlin Armstrong has been found guilty of her alleged love rival Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson’s murder.

A jury returned the guilty verdict after just over two hours of deliberation on Thursday in Austin, Texas.

The two women were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend and Wilson’s fellow cyclist Colin Strickland.

In the aftermath of the May 2022 shooting, Ms Armstrong fled to Costa Rica and was only captured five weeks later.

The state rested its case on Wednesday morning after introducing testimony from Mr Strickland, friends of Ms Armstrong, and law enforcement personnel. The defence called experts who sought to discredit the state’s DNA and ballistics evidence.

During closing arguments, prosecutors pointed out what they suggested was overwhelming evidence linking Ms Armstrong to the crime, and asked jurors to ignore the “rabbit holes” the defence had asked them to go down.

Meanwhile, Ms Armstrong’s attorneys accused police of a sloppy investigation that too quickly focused on her as the sole suspect.

Jury sentencing deliberations are set to begin on Friday morning.