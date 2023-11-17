Kaitlin Armstrong verdict live: Jury returns guilty ruling in cyclist murder case
Prosection and defence delivered closing arguments before deliberations began
Kaitlin Armstrong found guilty cyclist’s murder
Kaitlin Armstrong has been found guilty of her alleged love rival Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson’s murder.
A jury returned the guilty verdict after just over two hours of deliberation on Thursday in Austin, Texas.
The two women were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend and Wilson’s fellow cyclist Colin Strickland.
In the aftermath of the May 2022 shooting, Ms Armstrong fled to Costa Rica and was only captured five weeks later.
The state rested its case on Wednesday morning after introducing testimony from Mr Strickland, friends of Ms Armstrong, and law enforcement personnel. The defence called experts who sought to discredit the state’s DNA and ballistics evidence.
During closing arguments, prosecutors pointed out what they suggested was overwhelming evidence linking Ms Armstrong to the crime, and asked jurors to ignore the “rabbit holes” the defence had asked them to go down.
Meanwhile, Ms Armstrong’s attorneys accused police of a sloppy investigation that too quickly focused on her as the sole suspect.
Jury sentencing deliberations are set to begin on Friday morning.
Caitlin Cash says she felt guilty she couldn’t protect Wilson
“Every time I park my car and I walk up my stairs, I have to talk myself into doing it,” Ms Cash said.
Ms Cash still lives in the apartment where Wilson was killed.
“I have to tell myself that there is nothing that’s scary on the other side of the door.”
“Every time I go to put in a load of laundry, I see the dent that the bullet left when she was shot in the head. Every time I get something out of my pantry, I think of her standing right here.”
Love rival murder, a harrowing 911 call and bike DNA: Key moments in the Kaitlin Armstrong trial
It’s a case that shook the cycling world and made international headlines when a Texas yoga instructor was accused of fatally shooting a rising star cyclist in a jealous rage following an alleged love triangle.
Kaitlin Armstrong was questioned by police after the May 2022 slaying of 25-year-old Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, but then fled the country to Costa Rica for 43 days.
Police have said Wilson had previously dated Ms Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland, who also was a competitive gravel racer, and had gone swimming with him hours before she was killed. Mr Strickland cooperated with police and was quickly cleared.
Meanwhile, Ms Armstrong was finally captured and brought back to the United States but made headlines again when she tried to escape police custody during a doctor’s appointment, jumping a fence and running about a mile before the escape was thwarted.
Ms Armstrong, now 35, has pleaded not guilty to murder and faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted. The trial in Austin, Texas is nearing a close.
After two and half weels of evidence, Kaitlin Armstrong was swiftly convicted of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson after they were allegedly involved in a love triangle. Andrea Cavallier and Andrea Blanco explain the most crucial moments in her high-profile trial
‘She was just coming into her own’
Eric Wilson said he was very close to his daughter and recounted his heart “sinking” when he found out that she had been killed.
“It’s so hard to watch [Karen and Matt] go through this,” Mr Wilson said. “I’m so grateful Matt has done so well considering what he’s had to live with.”
He also said: “She was a beautiful girl, a beautiful young woman. She was just coming into her own really as a cyclist in that last year and I knew that she wanted to be a professional cyclist. And she achieved that dream.”
‘She did not deserve a death like that'
In her victim impact statement, Wilson’s mother Karen Wilson described her as a strong, independent and delicate woman.
The day she gave birth to Moriah, Ms Wilson said, she screamed so loud because her daughter had been born wanting to “climb and live” but was trapped in the body of a newborn.
“When you love somebody so much, and if any of you are parents, you understand what that means... when you love someone that much, and it’s taken from you, the depth of the joy of that love is equal to the depth of the pain you have to live with,” Ms Cash said.
She continued: “I just miss her so much and nothing here can bring her back and I knew that coming down here. I would have done anything to stand in the way of that bullet and I wasn’t there to protect her.
“And she died all alone on the floor of her friend’s house. She did not deserve a death like that.”
WATCH: Armstrong Defense attorney waves bike around in court during closing arguments
Family of slain cyclist Moriah Wilson gives heartbreaking victim impact statements
Loved ones of slain cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson opened up about their loss in heartbreaking victim impact statements after Kaitlin Armstrong was found guilty of her murder.
Following the verdict on Thursday, the court heard from friends and family of Wilson, as well as the family of Armstrong.
Armstrong remained emotionless while the heart-wrenching testimonies were given.
‘Every time I go to put in a load of laundry, I see the dent that the bullet left when she was shot in the head,’ Wilson’s friend Caitlin Cash told the jury
Court adjourned ahead of sentencing
Court has now been adjourned for the day.
The verdict is in – Kaitlin Armstrong has been found guilty of murdering Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson.
Proceedings will now resume tomorrow at 9am CT, at which time Armstrong will be sentenced. She faces up to 99 years behind bars.
Anna Moriah Wilson’s mother gives heartbreaking victim impact statement
Karen Wilson says her daughter was strong, independent and delicate.
The day she gave birth to Moriah, Ms Wilson said, she screamed so loud because her daughter had been born wanting to “climb and live” but was trapped in the body of a newborn.
Ms Wilson says that Moria hated inconveniencing others and always worked hard to accomplish her goals.
“When you love somebody so much, and if any of you are parents, you understand what that means... when you love someone that much, and it’s taken from you, the depth of the joy of that love is equal to the depth of the pain you have to live with,” Ms Cash says. “
I just miss her so much and nothing here can bring her back and I knew that coming down here. I would have done anything to stand in the way of that bullet and I wasn’t there to protect her. And she died all alone on the floor of her friend’s house. She did not deserve a death like that.”
“My heart is broken for the Wilson family,” Christine Armstrong says
Christine held an “I love you” sign towards her sister as she approached the stand, which Armstrong reciprocated without smiling.
Christine said that her sister had almost been like a parent to her.
“She’s just such a special person. She’s always been such a special person,” she said. “I’ve always looked up to you. I’ve always looked up to her. I just love her so much and I hate that she’s been painted in this light. She’s not a bad person. She’s a really good person, she’s always cared for other people and if you ask anyone who knows her, they would say the same thing.”
Dr Judith Knotts, who works in the chaplaincy program at the Travis County Jail, described Armstrong as kind and empathetic
She said that Armstrong has been focusing on yoga and meditation while imprisoned.