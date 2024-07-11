Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose set to speak at the RNC

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Model and TV personality Amber Rose will speak at the Republican National Convention next week, a source familiar told CNN’s Kristen Holmes.

“Amber Rose, a reality TV personality and model who shocked fans by endorsing Donald Trump for president earlier this year, is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention next week, a source familiar tells CNN,” Holmes tweeted on Monday.

The model, who had a past relationship with rapper Kanye West, that ended in 2010, has actively campaigned against sexual violence, and spearheaded the Los Angeles “SlutWalk” — a feminist movement against slut-shaming and sexual assault.

In 2016, Rose told The Cut that she believed former president Donald Trump to be a “f***ing idiot,” adding at the time that she “really hope[s] he’s not president.”

But in May of this year, she announced that she would be endorsing Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

The following month, she posted a photo of herself with Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, with the caption “Trump 2024” along with three American flag emojis. She also posted a photo of herself wearing a MAGA hat and a gold chain.

Rose’s ex, West, who has gone by Ye since 2021, once supported Trump and in 2022, traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to ask him to be his 2024 running mate.

But West later said the meeting had grown heated with Trump becoming “perturbed” by his request and that he was angered by Trump’s criticism of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was gonna lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history, telling Ye that I’m going to lose?” West asked in the video. “You’re talking to Ye!”

Trump sharply criticized West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself as he called the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black,” according to his Truth Social platform.

Former president Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West are pictured in 2016 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed “advice.” He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years,” claimed the former president.

He added: “I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

West also faced backlash in 2022 over allegedly antisemitic social media posts, with several brands such as Balenciaga, JP Morgan bank, Gap and talent scouts Creative Artists Agency cutting ties with him.