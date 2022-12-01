Kanye West slams Elon Musk and gives Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones power to run his Twitter in antisemitic rant
Infowars host was banned from Twitter in 2018 for ‘abusive’ behaviour
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.
“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.
“I do find it a little bit hypocritical that Elon Musk said he was purchasing Twitter to create a free speech environment,” Mr Fuentes, West’s 2024 presidential campaign adviser, added.
“He says that free speech is the thing that’s going to save the West and our civilization, but yet he has taken exception to you Alex for some seemingly specific reason, maybe personal to him but certainly not principled.”
The Independent has contacted Twitter for comment.
Elsewhere during the interview, Jones offered lukewarm challenges to West’s antisemitism.
“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” Jones told West at one point.
“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” replied West.
It’s not the first time Ye and his camp have attacked the new Twitter owner.
Earlier this month, an unconfirmed video began circulating on social media, where the rapper and fashion designer said he had an “issue” with Musk for not reinstating Jones amid a wave of previously deactivated accounts being let back on the platform.
"Alex Jones is a Christian,” West said in the clip. “But you have a person who doesn’t believe that Christ is Lord going to buy an American media outlet and picking and choosing who can be on the platform. Jesus is Lord."
In 2018, Twitter permanently suspended Jones’s Twitter account, saying his posts violated “our abusive behaviour policy.”
That same year, YouTube, Apple, and Facebook banned the right-wing media figure, who owes more than $1bn in judgements for spreading false information about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass school shooting, where 26 people were killed.
