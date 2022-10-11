Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum of LA after antisemitic posts

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles invited to Kanye West to visit them after the rapper shared antisemitic posts online over the weekend.

The California-based facility extended the public invitation in a statement shared on Tuesday, noting that the musician’s words “reach millions” and he had the choice to either “incite or inspire”.

“Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides,” the Holocaust Museum L.A. wrote in a statement, first reported by Page Six.

The statement arrives after a chorus of celebrities and political figures across the country have condemned the musician’s comments over the past weekend, which earned him a lockout from his accounts on both Instagram and Twitter.

The fallout began after the Donda artist shared a screenshot of a text exchange he had with fellow rapper-turned-entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs on Instagram.

The Holocaust Museum of LA invited Kanye West to visit their facility in California, noting that the rapper had the choice to ‘incite or inspire’ (Instagram/bethlanefilm)

In that since deleted post, put up and taken down by Instagram on Friday night, West accused the 52-year-old of being controlled by Jewish people.

Then, on Saturday, he took to Twitter to further slander the religious minority, writing: “I’m a bit sleepy but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” He later added, in an also since deleted post, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The museum responded to the one-time California resident’s flurry of widely acknowledged as antisemitic posts by offering up a tour of their facility, which is the first survivor-founded and oldest Holocaust museum in the US.

“The Holocaust started with only words that sadly begat stereotypes, racial and religious tropes and blaming others and led to the murder of six million Jews,” the museum wrote, adding that it was the museum’s mission to commemorate people killed in all genocides from around the world - including the one perpetuated against the Armenian people.

“Of which your children would be included,” the museum noted, highlighting how West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and their children are of Armenian descent.

“Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire. We are located at 100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036 and welcome you any time,” the museum wrote.

Public figures from Hollywood to Washington, DC have also voiced their anger and condemnation of West’s remarks, including Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend, Lizzo and Sarah Silverman as the rapper remains locked out of the social media platforms.