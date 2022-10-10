Lizzo reacts to Kanye West’s comments about her weight
‘I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in their motherf***ing mouth,’ singer said
Fox News hosts forced to make on-air U-turn over support for Kanye West
Lizzo has appeared to respond to Kanye West’s comments about her weight.
In a recent Fox News interview, the Donda rapper said that what he saw as the promotion of obesity by social media companies was “demonic”.
“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye, told host Tucker Carlson.
During a concert last week, Lizzo appeared to respond back to Ye’s comments, saying: “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in their motherf***ing mouth for no motherf***ing reason.
“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added.
This isn’t the first time Lizzo has clapped back at someone who spoke about her body.
The “Good As Hell” singer’s fans think she used the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage to respond to Aries Spears, after the comedian fat-shamed her during an interview.
Spears made several fatphobic comments about the Grammy winner in a conversation with the Art of Dialogue YouTube channel, a snippit of which was shared on Twitter in August.
When asked about his thoughts on Lizzo’s music, Spears said the singer had a “very pretty face” before launching into a tirade of degrading remarks about the singer’s looks.
While Lizzo hasn’t addressed Spears’s fatphobic remarks directly, social media users speculated that part of her acceptance speech at the VMAs on Sunday 28 August were aimed at the comic.
Accepting the Video for Good Award for “About Damn Time”, the 34-year-old singer called out “the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press”.
Noting that she has frequently been told to “clap back” at her haters, Lizzo added she didn’t need to respond at all.
“Because b****, I’m winning h**,” she announced, while holding up her trophy.
The Independent has contacted Ye, Lizzo and Spears for comment.
