London orchestra accused of ‘woke nonsense’ after refusing to play national anthem
‘I would be extremely uncomfortable imposing it on people who are not British and not nationalist and the list goes on,’ Orchestra’s founder said
London contemporary orchestra The Chineke! has been accused of “woke nonsense” after it refused to play the UK national anthem at the time of the Queen’s mourning.
During a performance in Switzerland during Queen Elizabeth II’s mourning period, The Chineke! did not play God Save the King during their set.
As per an email seen by Daily Mail, the orchestra’s founder and artistic director Chi-chi Nwanoku wrote: “The Chineke! Orchestra is full of non-British musicians and many who are the direct result of their ancestors being enslaved.
“We will not play the national anthem in Lucerne.”
The orchestra consists of 62 musicians who have ethnically diverse roots.
Reportedly, the organisers of the Lucerne Festival in central Switzerland had suggested that the orchestra should begin its performance with the national anthem, however, the idea was rejected by Nwanoku.
“I would be extremely uncomfortable imposing it on people who are not British and not nationalist and the list goes on,” she weote. “That doesn’t mean we aren’t sad the Queen passed away.”
Nwanoku also revealed that The Chineke! observed Prince Philip’s death last April with a minute’s silence, which was not received well by some members.
“Many in the orchestra were incredibly upset that they were being forced to do this because the empire is built almost entirely on racism and the plundering of Africa,” she wrote.
Nwanoku received a CBE at the Queen’s Birthday Honours earlier this year for services to music and diversity. She also received an MBE in 2001 and an OBE in 2017.
This decision was condemned by many people including Tory MP Julian Knight, and Slipped Disc classical music’s owner Norman Lebrecht.
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Knight, who is the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, wrote: “It’s a bizarre opinion which seems even more bizarre coming from someone who has a bag full of honours.”
Lebrecht added: “It’s terribly disappointing that a young British orchestra, representing the country during a week of state mourning, was unable to perform the National Anthem as a mark of respect to the late Queen. That’s damaging, not to Britain but to Chineke!”
The Independent has contacted The Chineke! for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies