Holocaust museum flooded by antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused invite to visit
The rapper recently rejected an offer for a private tour at the Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles earlier this month
A California holocaust museum says it has been barraged with antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused a private tour.
The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles says it has been flooded with abuse since it invited the rapper to visit amid his antisemitism controversy.
West rejected the offer during an appearance on the now-deleted Drink Champs podcast and told the hosts that Planned Parenthood was “our Holocaust Museum.”
Despite his string of antisemitic comments, the museum’s CEO said that they offered the tour in the hope it would change the disgraced rapper’s mind.
“We know for a fact that education is the greatest catalyst for change,” Beth Kean told CBS Los Angeles. “When students and visitors come to the museum if they enter as bystanders they leave as upstanders. We know that.”
Since his widely-criticised comments, West has lost a lucrative billion-dollar deal with Adidas and has been dumped by a string of commercial partners, his agent, bankers and a lawyer.
He is also still locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts and has tried to buy right-wing social media platform Parler.
“I think Kanye has more than double the amount of Twitter followers than there are Jews living in this world,” added Ms Kean. “People like Kanye have a huge platform, he has over 30m Twitter followers and he needs to understand that he needs to use his words to inspire and not incite and to not perpetuate hate and lies and an antisemitism.”
Following his remarks, a group made Nazi salutes on a bridge over the 405 freeway in the city and flew a banner that read, “Kanye was right about the Jews.”
“It’s infuriating that this is happening in our own backyard,” said Ms Kean.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies