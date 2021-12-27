Kanye West buys $4.5m mansion across the street from ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Rapper Kanye West has bought a mansion across the street from his ex-wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
TMZ first reported the purchase.
Mr West's $4.5m home is across the street from Ms Kardashian's in Los Angeles.
The couple have four children together. The proximity of the homes will presumably allow the celebrity parents easier parenting arrangements.
The five-bedroom home is just over 3,650 square feet, and cost Mr West $421,000 over the home's asking price. It includes a swimming pool and a stable for horses.
The couple originally lived in Ms Kardashian's house together, which Mr West designed over a number of years. After the couple split, Mr West have his interest in the home to Ms Kardashian.
This is one of several real estate transactions Mr West has made in recent months. In September, the celebrity musician purchased a $53.7m beach house in Malibu. He has also recently listed another one of his properties for $3.7m.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies