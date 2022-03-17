Kanye West’s Instagram account suspended for racist Trevor Noah attack
Kanye West’s Instagram account has been suspended for a racist post about The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, a report says.
The rapper’s account has been locked for 24-hours by the social media platform after he publicly attacked Noah, the writing partner of Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Meta, Instagram’s parent company, view West’s posts as a violation of Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, according to TMZ.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies