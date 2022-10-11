Jimmy Kimmel skewers Kanye West and ‘fellow white supremacist’ Tucker Carlson

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist a scathing verbal takedown of Kanye West during his opening monologue on late night after the celebrity became, once again, ensnared in a social media scandal.

On Monday night, after wrapping a bit about the country not being too keen to observe Columbus Day holiday - “there’s not even a Google doodle” for it, he jibed - the ABC host turned his attention to the “future president”.

West, he deadpanned, has been “Ye-zier than ever,” Mr Kimmel began. He then read aloud the offending – and since deleted – tweet that earned West a booting from the platform on Saturday night: “I’m a bit sleepy but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“Even Mel Gibson is like, reel it in, buddy,” quipped Kimmel.

The monologue also referred to how West over the weekend had also unleashed a series of antisemitic posts on Instagram, where he also remains locked out of as of Tuesday.

On Friday night, the rapper shared another since-deleted post on Instagram, where he accused Sean “Diddy” Combs in a text exchange of being controlled by Jewish people.

After explaining these latest tirades, a defeated sounding Kimmel then responded by jesting: “I guess my Kanye-themed bar mitzvah is off!”

Kimmel then turned his attention to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who had welcomed West onto his programme the week before to offer the rapper a platform to discuss his other latest controversy – the premiering of “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week on 6 October.

“This came on the heels of Kanye’s exclusive sit-down with fellow white supremacist Tucker Carlson,” Kimmel began to a rousing round of applause.

Kimmel panned the pair of so-called “white supremacists” for getting “super horny” about Ivanka Trump during the two-part interview, and then shared a clip where West goes off about the former president’s son-in-law and current husband of Ivanka’s, Jared.

“I just think it was to make money,” West told Mr Carlson of Mr Kushner’s work facilitating the Abraham Accords, a deal that sought to normalise ties between Israel and Arab nations.

Seeming to think that his critique of the former senior White House advisor had gone too far, he sought Carlson’s reassurances. He asked the Fox News host if that was “too heavy-handed to put in this platform,” to which Mr Carlson responded “no” because they’re not in the “censorship business”.

“No, we’re in the fear and dictatorship business,” Kimmel clapped back.