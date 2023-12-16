NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks hip at concert

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was reportedly taken to hospital after falling and breaking his hip while attending a concert in Los Angeles.

The former centre, 76-years-old and seven feet two inches tall, was helped by venue staff and is now recovering at UCLA hospital.

A statement put out by Mr Abdul-Jabbar’s longtime business partner Deborah Morales on his social media did not specify which concert he had been attending.

“Last night while attending a concert , Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today,” the statement read.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now.”

Mr Abdul-Jabbar was scheduled to undergo surgery on Saturday, according to KTLA.

Mr Abdul-Jabbar began his NBA career in 1969 with the Milwaukee Bucks, though he is best remembered as a critical player with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.

He led Los Angeles to five NBA championships and held the NBA all-time scoring record until being surpassed by LeBron James in February. He is a six-time NBA MVP, and held the record for 39 years.

A social activist and writer, Mr Abdul-Jabbar revealed in 2020 that he had prostate cancer. In 2009, he said he was diagnosed the previous year with chronic myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood.

Before leaving office, president Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest honor for civilians.