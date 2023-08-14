Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a Saratoga teenager who vanished without trace more than a month ago has been found near the wreck of a car that plunged into a ravine in northern California, her mother says.

Katie Schneider, 17, was last seen on 5 July when she left her home in Saratoga, west of San Jose, in her white Honda Accord, sparking a desperate search.

Ms Schneider’s car was found last week about 20 miles west of her home in Castle Rock State Park, and human remains were found nearby on 12 August, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Ms Schneider’s mother Nola Schneider said in an Instagram post the family had been informed by authorities that the remains belonged to her daughter.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we must announce the devastating news that our beloved Katie Schneider has passed away in a car accident,” Ms Scheider wrote.

“At this time, the circumstances surrounding the heartbreaking incident are still under investigation.”

Human remains found in search for missing California teenager Katie Schneider (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

In a separate statement on a dedicated Facebook page, Ms Schneider’s family described her as a “bright light that brought emotional vibrancy to our everyday lives”.

“She radiated authenticity, thoughtfulness, a great sense of humor, and an unyielding determination. She taught us all how to live our biggest life without reservation.”

The family asked for privacy as they grieve her loss.

The family thanked the efforts of law enforcement, federal agencies, private investigators and friends who had helped to locate her.

They also thanked the Finding Kids non-profit and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids.

Family confirmed that human remains found near a crashed vehicle belonged to missing teen Katie Schneider (Facebook / Finding Katie Schneider)

Search and rescue crews had been combing areas of an isolated stretch of Highway 35 near the Castle Rock State Park for weeks for any sign of Ms Schneider.

Deputies from Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties were all involved in the search with some crews using ropes to access the rugged terrain.

In an Instagram post to mark the one month anniversary of her disappearance, Nola Schneider wrote that the family was closely following the advice of law enforcement.

“We continue to work closely with law enforcement and have delayed going public in part because we wished to honor their efforts to find Katie,” wrote Nola Schneider.

“At the same time, because Katie is a shy, introverted child, we have tried to protect her privacy, and to do whatever we can to find her.”

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 3,343 active missing person cases in California.