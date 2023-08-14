Teen missing and several people seriously injured in Lake Austin boat crash
Teen missing in Lake Austin
A teenager is missing and several people have been seriously injured after a boat accident on Lake Austin in Texas in what the authorities have declared a mass casualty incident.
Seven people were involved in the crash, including the missing teenager, including the missing teenager. Two people were taken to hospital with possibly serious injuries and another two refused transport to the hospital at the scene, KXAN reported.
Several ambulances, police patrols, and fire department units responded to the scene in northwest Austin on Sunday night.
Officials later added on social media that it was now a recovery effort for the missing individual.
The assistant chief of the CE-Bar Fire Department, Ken Campbell, told the press that the crash took place after the boat crossed over the wake created by another vessel, prompting the operator to lose control. The boat struck the bank, ejecting at least one person.
Mr Campbell was unable to say if life jackets were used, adding that Lake Austin is narrow and becomes crowded quickly with cross currents and cross wakes.
“If you’re just ploughing down the lake as fast as you can go, you’re going to have an accident — even if you’re going slow you can have an accident because there’s a lot of traffic and a lot of things to avoid,” he told the media, according to KXAN.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies