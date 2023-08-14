Teen missing and several people seriously injured in Lake Austin boat crash

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager is missing and several people have been seriously injured after a boat accident on Lake Austin in Texas in what the authorities have declared a mass casualty incident.

Seven people were involved in the crash, including the missing teenager, including the missing teenager. Two people were taken to hospital with possibly serious injuries and another two refused transport to the hospital at the scene, KXAN reported.

Several ambulances, police patrols, and fire department units responded to the scene in northwest Austin on Sunday night.

Officials later added on social media that it was now a recovery effort for the missing individual.

The assistant chief of the CE-Bar Fire Department, Ken Campbell, told the press that the crash took place after the boat crossed over the wake created by another vessel, prompting the operator to lose control. The boat struck the bank, ejecting at least one person.

Mr Campbell was unable to say if life jackets were used, adding that Lake Austin is narrow and becomes crowded quickly with cross currents and cross wakes.

“If you’re just ploughing down the lake as fast as you can go, you’re going to have an accident — even if you’re going slow you can have an accident because there’s a lot of traffic and a lot of things to avoid,” he told the media, according to KXAN.

More follows...