Family of Keenan Anderson sues city of Los Angeles for $50m over tasing death
Keenan Anderson: $50 million lawsuit filed against LA City over man’s death in LAPD Taser incident
The family of Keenan Anderson have sued the city of Los Angels for $50m over the death of the Black teacher who died after being tasered multiple times by police officers.
Anderson, 31, died at a hospital after a struggle with LAPD officers in the Venice area of the city in which the weapon was used on him six times in 42 seconds, according to attorneys.
LAPD officials said a taser was used after Anderson was arrested for felony hit-and-run for causing a traffic accident and trying to get into another motorist’s car.
