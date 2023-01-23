Family of Keenan Anderson sues city of Los Angeles for $50m over tasing death

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of Keenan Anderson have sued the city of Los Angels for $50m over the death of the Black teacher who died after being tasered multiple times by police officers.

Anderson, 31, died at a hospital after a struggle with LAPD officers in the Venice area of the city in which the weapon was used on him six times in 42 seconds, according to attorneys.

LAPD officials said a taser was used after Anderson was arrested for felony hit-and-run for causing a traffic accident and trying to get into another motorist’s car.