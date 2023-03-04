Kellyanne Conway and husband George are planning to divorce, according to report

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and husband George are planning to divorce after 22 years of marriage, according to a report.

The couple, famous for their opposing political views, have hired lawyers as they finalise the terms of their separation, according to the New York Post’s Page Six column.

Ms Conway, 56, served as a campaign advisor to Donald Trump in the 2016 election before becoming a senior White House counsellor in his administration.

While Mr Conway, 59, became one the fiercest critics of the one-term president, and co-founded the anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project.

Responding to the report on his social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump praised his former aide.

“Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck,” Mr Trump wrote. “She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!”

Kellyanne and George Conway with their four children Claudia, Vanessa, Charlotte, and George (Twitter / Kellyanne Conway)

The marriage had been the source of intense speculation for years over the couple’s trenchant and polar opposite views of Mr Trump.

In her 2022 memoir Here’s the Deal, Ms Conway wrote that she considered her husband’s constant attacks on her former boss as “cheating by tweeting”.

In 2020, their daughter Claudia Conway lifted the lid on tensions in the family, tweeting that she was “pushing for emancipation” after suffering “years of childhood trauma and abuse”.

Ms Conway announced she was leaving the Trump administration soon afterwards, while Mr Conway stepped down from The Lincoln Project.

Claudia, a former American Idol contestant, later posted videos to TikTok showing troubling confrontations with her mother.

Neither have commented publicly on the divorce report, and did not immediately respond to a request from The Independent.

In an appearance on Molly Jong-Fast’s podcast last week, the host asked Mr Conway whether “there’s going to be a change in George Conway’s life”.

“It’s possible,” he replied, before calling Ms Jong-Fast a “troublemaker”.

Ms Conway coined the term “alternative facts” in 2017 while defending false statements from former White House press secretary Sean Spicer about the size of Mr Trump’s inauguration crowd.

The couple married in 2001 and have four children together.