George Conway blasts GOP Rep Jim Jordan for exonerating Trump’s wrongdoing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conservative lawyer George Conway slammed Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan over his defence of former President Donald Trump.

“Hillary Clinton mishandled classified documents. Joe Biden mishandled classified documents. But the only one who gets his home raided is President Trump — and he didn’t even do anything wrong!” Mr Jordan claimed on Twitter on Friday evening.

“You wanted to lock Hillary up. You want to impeach Biden. But the only one who you say didn’t do anything wrong is Donald Trump, who not only mishandled documents but also spent over a year refusing to give them back when asked,” the husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway responded.

Mr Conway added that Mr Trump “then gave some of them back, lied about giving them all back, after failing to comply with a lawful subpoena”.

Mr Conway noted that Mr Trump was “impeached for inciting a violent insurrection in an attempt to overthrow the Constitution” and that he submitted “fraudulent electoral certificates to defraud the United States and obstruct a congressional proceeding”.

The attorney continued, tweeting that the former president was also “impeached for unlawfully withholding aid to an allied nation in order to extort its government”.

Mr Conway also slammed Mr Trump for “obstructing an important federal criminal and counterintelligence investigation, running a private company that has since been convicted of tax fraud, paying suspiciously low amounts of federal income tax and refusing to disclose his returns by lying about being audited, sexually abusing literally dozens of women, one of whom he raped, and paying $130,000 in hush money to a porn star, among many, many, many other things”.

Mr Trump shared his latest defence in the documents probe on Saturday morning on Truth Social and slammed the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, after files from his time as vice president were found at his home and at a previous private office at a think tank.

“What Biden did was wrong, but he was given a reasonable and stable Special Counsel who is sane, inclined not to make waves, friendly with RINOS, and is not known as a flame-throwing lunatic or a Biden hater,” Mr Trump wrote, referring to Special Counsel Robert Hur.

“What I did was RIGHT, Secured documents in a secured place, lock on the doors, guards and Secret Service all around, security cameras working. Mar-a-Lago is essentially an armed fort, and was built that way in the 1920’s, with High Walls & structure to serve as the Southern [White House],” Mr Trump said in reference to classified documents being found at his Florida club during an FBI raid last year.