Trump news - live: Kellyanne Conway warns Trump not to repeat 2020 mistakes as rape case deposition released
All the latest developments from Trumpworld
Joe Rogan says ‘morons’ had a ‘king’ in Donald Trump
Donald Trump has had a busy Saturday venting on Truth Social grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.
The former president’s ire on the matter has been reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.
Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.
Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump calls a “nice guy” friendly to Democrats, will oversee an investigation into Mr Biden’s case, while Jack Smith, whom he characterises as a “Radical Left Trump HATING Lunatic”, will look into his alleged transgressions.
Meanwhile, a judge has unsealed portions of a transcript from Mr Trump’s deposition stemming from E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him.
In his testimony, he repeatedly denied allegations against him and claimed to not know the woman who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, calling her a “wack job” while threatening to sue her and her attorneys.
Rape case attorney to Trump: ‘Are you done?’
Alex Woodward reports on what was revealed by the partially unsealed transcripts of the former president’s taped deposition in the E Jean Carroll case.
Donald Trump threatened to sue rape accuser and attorney during deposition
‘I’ll be suing her very strongly as soon as this case ends’
Unsealed rape case deposition shows Trump repeated insulted his accuser
Donald Trump repeatedly insulted a woman who accused him of rape in a newly unsealed sworn deposition.
The former president described writer E Jean Carroll as a “nut job” and rejected claims that he assaulted her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in New York City in the mid 1990s.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Trump repeatedly insulted woman who accuses him of rape in unsealed deposition
‘She said that I did something to her that never took place’
Trump loses legal bid to countersue E Jean Carroll
Donald Trump has lost a legal bid to countersue journalist E Jean Carroll who has accused him of raping her nearly 20 years ago.
In a scathing decision released on Friday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Mr Trump’s continuing attempts to delay the 2019 case were “futile” and in “bad faith”.
Bevan Hurley has been following the case for The Independent.
Trump loses bid to sue rape accuser E Jean Carroll
Journalist filed a defamation suit against the former president in 2019 alleging she was raped in the mid-1990s
CNN compilation shows GOP hypocrisy of reactions to Biden documents and Trump raid
A CNN supercut shows that Republican politicians are very concerned about the classified documents found at Joe Biden’s properties, but were notably less concerned when classified documents were found during the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Graig Graziosi reports.
GOP hypocrisy called out in compilation of reactions to Biden and Trump documents
Democratic responses were more consistent, with many noting ‘concern’ over the discovery of Mr Biden’s documents
Trump boasted about Truth Social in rape case deposition
Donald Trump used his deposition in a lawsuit brought by a female columnist who claims he raped her in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s to brag about the success of his Truth Social platform.
The one-term president boasted about the number of users on his “hot” social media site he set up after being kicked off Twitter and Facebook in the newly unsealed deposition.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump used alleged rape deposition to boast about his social media app
Former president bragged to lawyers for E Jean Carroll about his ‘hot’ social media platform
Judge rejects Trump’s ‘absurd’ bid to throw out E Jean Carroll rape lawsuit
A judge has thrown out an attempt by Donald Trump to have a sexual assault lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll dismissed.
Ms Carroll accused the former president in 2019 of raping her in a department store in New York in the mid-1990s. She filed a lawsuit last year after New York enacted the Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which allows victims of sexual assault to sue for decades-old offences.
Mr Trump had asked for the sexual assault lawsuit accusing him of battery and defamation to be dismissed, claiming he had been denied due process.
On Friday, Judge Lewis Kaplan said in a decision denying the motion that Mr Trump’s argument was “absurd”.
Bevan Hurley filed this report.
Judge rejects Donald Trump’s ‘absurd’ bid to throw out sexual assault lawsuit
E Jean Carroll is suing the former president for sexual assault and defamation
For better or worse, Buttigieg find himself in the spotlight
The nation’s transportation secretary usually holds one of the most public-facing roles in any presidential administration. A core aspect of the Cabinet job is to travel the country, doling out millions of public dollars and attending ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new bridges and overpasses and ports.
Even by those standards, Pete Buttigieg has spent an inordinate amount of time in the national spotlight delivering the largesse of the big infrastructure and domestic spending bills. But at the same time, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and onetime mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also has been the public face of a string of transportation-related crises, all amid steady speculation about his future political prospects.
Read on:
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been in the national spotlight a lot lately, and not always for positive reasons
Analysis: It’s Trump not Biden under more threat from new special counsel probe
The appointment of a new special counsel to investigate Joe Biden is actually bad news for Donald Trump, Justice Department veterans tell Andrew Feinberg.
Why Trump, not Biden, faces more peril from the new special counsel probe
Justice Department veterans tell Andrew Feinberg why the appointment of a new special counsel to investigate Joe Biden is actually bad news for Donald Trump
Trump reposts creepy image of Adam Schiff on Truth Social
Creepy stuff over on the former president’s Truth Social account.
Analysis: Why Republicans aren’t all reacting the way you think to Biden’s classified documents
The Independent’s Eric Garcia writes:
When news broke this week that classified documents were discovered in president Joe Biden’s former office, dating from his time as vice president in the Obama administration, it seemed as though Republicans were given a late Christmas present.
They had, after all, spent months on the defensive on behalf of Donald Trump, who was found with hundreds of classified documents of his own from his time as president.
But the new House Republican majority is split on how to respond to the issue after Mr Biden’s personal lawyers announced they had discovered more classified documents in the garage of his home in Delaware.
Read on:
What to do about Biden’s classified documents? Republicans are split on the issue
Some would prefer a special counsel while others want the House to investigate Joe Biden, Eric Garcia reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies