Donald Trump refused to say that he would back the next GOP candidate for president if he himself does not secure the nomination.

Mr Trump, who has announced he will run again in 2024, was asked about supporting a Republican rival who beats him when he appeared on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show on Thursday.

“It would depend,” said Mr Trump, and he added, “It would have to depend on who the nominee was.”

Meanwhile, Mr Trump launched a fresh attack on transgender rights as he vowed to “stop” gender-affirming care for minors if he is elected president in 2024.

In a video posted on Truth Social, Mr Trump described gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary people as “child abuse” and said he would task federal agencies to police the matter and punish doctors providing such care to minors.

His announcement comes as Nikki Haley prepares to announce her own 2024 presidential bid taking on the former president in a race for the White House.

The former South Carolina governor is expected to formally launch her run on 15 February, making her the first Republican to publicly confirm she is challenging Mr Trump.