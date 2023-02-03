Trump news – live: Trump attacks Nikki Haley as he refuses to say he will back GOP 2024 nominee
All the latest developments from Trumpworld
Donald Trump refused to say that he would back the next GOP candidate for president if he himself does not secure the nomination.
Mr Trump, who has announced he will run again in 2024, was asked about supporting a Republican rival who beats him when he appeared on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show on Thursday.
“It would depend,” said Mr Trump, and he added, “It would have to depend on who the nominee was.”
Meanwhile, Mr Trump launched a fresh attack on transgender rights as he vowed to “stop” gender-affirming care for minors if he is elected president in 2024.
In a video posted on Truth Social, Mr Trump described gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary people as “child abuse” and said he would task federal agencies to police the matter and punish doctors providing such care to minors.
His announcement comes as Nikki Haley prepares to announce her own 2024 presidential bid taking on the former president in a race for the White House.
The former South Carolina governor is expected to formally launch her run on 15 February, making her the first Republican to publicly confirm she is challenging Mr Trump.
Looking back at wildest moments from Trump and others during State of the Union speech
The State of the Union is one of the most choreographed events in American politics. We all know the drill: The president walks down the House chamber, shakes a lot of hands, takes his place in front of the vice president and the speaker of the House, and delivers a carefully prepared speech. Overall, it’s a pretty staid affair.
But some moments have stood out. Every once in a long while (or more often in the Trump years), something happens that is so bizarre, unscripted, or just uncomfortable, that it manages to break through the tedium and become memorable. Below, starting with the most recent, are some of those moments.
Nathan Place and Gustaf Kilander report.
The seven most bizarre SOTU moments over the years
From a congressman shouting ‘you lie!’ to the Speaker of the House tearing the speech to pieces, here are some of the most memorable and regrettable SOTU moments
Kevin McCarthy breaks from far-right response to police shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared to dismiss claims from Republican US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far-right officials that Ashli Babbitt was “murdered” by a US Capitol Police officer after she tried to climb into the House chambers through a broken window during a riot in the halls of Congress on 6 January 2021.
Asked on 2 February whether he agreed with Ms Greene or believed that the officer “did his job” that day, Mr McCarthy said: “I think the police officer did his job.”
Read the full story by Alex Woodward here:
Kevin McCarthy breaks from far-right response to shooting of Ashli Babbitt
Republican leader says officer who fatally shot Capitol rioter ‘did his job’ while Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump and other officials continue to insist she was murdered and float baseless conspiracy theories
Trump’s Scottish golf course is bleeding money
The company which owns former US president Donald Trump’s Ayrshire golf course posted a more than £15 million loss in 2021, its accounts show.
Golf Recreation Scotland owns Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire, which was purchased by the controversial property tycoon who is currently eyeing a second term in the White House.
According to accounts lodged with Companies House and published on Wednesday, the group made a loss of £14.7 million in 2021, despite an operating profit of just over £1 million, as a result of depreciation, foreign currency exchange and “exceptional items”.
Accounts for the Trump family’s Aberdeenshire course, meanwhile, show a £696,000 loss in 2021 – an improvement on its £1.3 million deficit the previous year.
Craig Paton reports.
Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses post losses of £15m
The accounts show Brexit – once hailed by Mr Trump as a ‘great thing’ – had impacted staffing and supply chains at his Turnberry resort.
How the Iowa caucus debate will impact the 2024 race
The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Philadelphia and on the agenda is a plan to replace Iowa with South Carolina, a larger, more diverse state, where in 2020 Biden secured his first win. He would use it to turn around his fortunes and go to win the nomination.
While Biden obviously supports the move, there appears to be broad support for the plan, which would see South Carolina go first, New Hampshire and Nevada one week later, and then primaries in Georgia and Michigan.
The DNC’s Southern Caucus publicly backed the plan this week.
“The past few elections have made it abundantly clear that the South is the new Democratic battleground, and by starting the presidential nominating process in South Carolina and incorporating Georgia into the early lineup, our party will only strengthen its commitment to these critical voters,” it said. “The road to the White House runs through the South.”
Andrew Buncombe writes about the impact for Independent Voices.
The Iowa caucus was unforgettable but its outsized influence anything but democratic
Party plans to make South Carolina as first state to vote in primary season
Trump bizarrely suggests halting military aid to Ukraine will end bloody conflict
Former president Donald Trump on Thursday suggested ending military aid to Ukraine would bring an end to the year-old war by encouraging negotiations that could be led by the United States.
Mr Trump made the bizarre claim during an interview with right-wing talk show host Hugh Hewitt for his eponymous radio programme when Mr Hewitt asked if the US should be sending Ukraine’s defence forces F-16 multirole fighters.
President Joe Biden has said the US would not be sending Kyiv the fighter jets. But rather than address the question he was asked, Mr Trump told Mr Hewitt the US should “negotiate peace” between Ukraine and the country that launched an unprovoked invasion on it last February.
More details in Andrew Feinberg’s full report.
Trump bizarrely suggests halting military aid to Ukraine will end bloody conflict
‘I don't think they should be sending very much, they should be negotiating peace’
Trump says he will target medical staff offering care to trans children if re-elected
Former president Donald Trump has vowed to go after medical staff providing care to trans children if he is re-elected to office.
In a video released on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: “On day one I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies offering so-called gender-affirming care.
“Ridiculous. A process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance and ultimately performing surgery on minor children. Can you believe this?”
Explaining how he would use federal powers to target trans rights, he said: “I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programmes that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports:
Trump says he will target medical staff offering care to trans children if re-elected
Former president pushes for sweeping changes to trans rights at federal level
Mike Pence pulled into classified documents hunt
Justice Department officials are in talks to arrange a search of former vice president Mike Pence’s Carmel, Indiana home after his representatives notified the National Archives of classified documents that were inadvertently transferred there when he left office in January 2021.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Mr Pence’s legal team is working the department to schedule a search.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
FBI to search Mike Pence’s home where classified documents were found, report says
Former vice-president’s attorneys are in talks with the FBI to schedule a search
Biden’s own documents scandal continues
Donald Trump isn’t the only one with a classified documents scandal.
President Joe Biden is a man who writes down his thoughts. And some of those handwritten musings over his decades of public service are now a part of a special counsel’s investigation into the handling of classified documents.
It isn’t clear yet what the investigators are looking for by taking custody of notes from his time as vice president and his decades in the Senate that were found in his Delaware homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington.
Biden’s attorneys did not say whether the notes were considered to be classified, only that they were removed. But over his 36 years in the Senate and eight as vice president, Biden had a front-row seat to a lot of highly sensitive moments in U.S. history, including the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden and unfolding political turmoil in Ukraine.
Zeke Miller, Colleen Long, and Nomaan Merchant report.
Democrats say Republicans - including George Santos - wearing assault weapon pins ‘isn’t the flex you think it is’
AOC also had a confrontation with the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee about bringing firearms to the committee.
Democrats say GOP reps wearing assault weapon pins ‘isn’t the flex you think it is’
AOC also had a confrontation with the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee about bringing firearms to the committee
