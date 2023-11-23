Kentucky town ordered to evacuate after train derails, spilling chemicals

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities ordered residents of a small and remote Kentucky town to immediately evacuate as they declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after a train derailed and spilled chemicals.

At least 16 train cars derailed in Rockcastle County and two carrying sulphur ended up catching fire and releasing toxic fumes in the area, according to railway officials.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the Rockcastle County urged residents in Livingston, a town with the population of 200, to evacuate.

He declared a state of emergency to ensure “every state resource is available to help keep our families safe”.

“Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond,” his statement said.

Railroad operator CSX said on Thursday that the train derailed north of Livingston at 2.23pm and preliminary information indicated “that at least 16 cars were involved, including two molten sulphur cars that have been breached and have lost some of their contents which is on fire”.

At least one crew member was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Authorities continue to assess the threat from the chemical leak.

“When molten sulphur burns it is known to release sulphur dioxide,” CSX said in its statement.

“Specialised equipment is being deployed to conduct air monitoring in the area.

“CSX is in close contact with the Rockcastle County emergency teams as they continue to assess the situation and we appreciate their swift response.”

The railroad operator also urged residents near where the incident occurred to utilise lodging offered by the company in Mt Vernon.

It said they are also working with local restaurants and hotels to provide meals for affected residents.

The state authorities have provided shelter to the people at a local middle school.

It is not immediately clear how extensive the spill was or what impact it might have on the environment in the remote area.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 said US Route 25 was blocked in both directions following the train derailment.