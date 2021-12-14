Kentucky tornado: More than 100 still missing and 74 dead, governor says

More than 100 people are still unaccounted for on top of the 74 Kentuckians who have died, Governor Andy Beshear has said.

“If there’s good news, it’s that our death count has not gone up since yesterday,” he said during a press briefing on Tuesday. He added that eight of the dead remain unidentified or their identities have not yet been released to the public.

“The age range has gotten even harder,” Mr Beshear said. “It ranges now from two months to 98 years of the Kentuckians that we have lost.”

“There are unquestionably more than 100 people that are still unaccounted for, but multiple local and federal search and rescue missions continue,” the governor added.

More follows...