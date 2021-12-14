Kentucky tornado: More than 100 still missing and 74 dead, governor says
Ages of the dead range from two months to 98 years, Andy Beshear says
Related video: Bowling Green Community Unites After Kentucky Tornado
More than 100 people are still unaccounted for on top of the 74 Kentuckians who have died, Governor Andy Beshear has said.
“If there’s good news, it’s that our death count has not gone up since yesterday,” he said during a press briefing on Tuesday. He added that eight of the dead remain unidentified or their identities have not yet been released to the public.
“The age range has gotten even harder,” Mr Beshear said. “It ranges now from two months to 98 years of the Kentuckians that we have lost.”
“There are unquestionably more than 100 people that are still unaccounted for, but multiple local and federal search and rescue missions continue,” the governor added.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies