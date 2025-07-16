Kentucky restaurant sued and accused of starting ‘beaver fever’ outbreak that has sickened 23

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Kentucky restaurant is being sued by a woman who became sick with “beaver fever” after consuming their food — in a mass infection that has left at least 23 people ill.

The woman fell ill with diarrhea and abdominal pain, and was later diagnosed with Giardia, an intestinal illness commonly referred to as “beaver fever.”

Soon after the woman became sick, health officials in Hopkins County announced there was a rise in Giardia cases, with 23 confirmed cases, WSMV reported. On July 11, the Hopkins County Department of Health confirmed that the restaurant where the woman became sick was the source of the outbreak.

The restaurant, El Tapatio Mexican Cantina in Madisonville, had not been keeping its food at a safe temperature, according to the lawsuit.

“During an inspection at El Tapatio, environmentalists noted that the walk-in refrigerator had temperatures outside of the recommended range. The food in this refrigerator will be disposed of and the restaurant will be closed for maintenance,” county health officials said.

The restaurant is cooperating with the health department’s investigation, according to the statement.

Giardia is a tiny parasite that causes diarrhea and can spread easily from one person to another through food, water, surfaces or objects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include nausea, diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramping or stomach pain, severe gas, bloating and dehydration, the lawsuit claims. It is also known as “beaver fever” and was noted that beavers in water could carry the parasite that leads to Giardia.

Symptoms typically begin one to two weeks after becoming infected, with Giardia lasting anywhere from two to six weeks, according to the CDC.

The lawsuit also claims Giardia infections can be fatal, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to suffer a severe reaction and more long-term complications.

The woman filed the lawsuit for strict product liability, breach of warranty and negligence, according to the report.

The Independent has reached out to El Tapatio Mexican Cantina for comment.