Independent
Shooting at Kentucky university leaves 1 dead and others injured, governor says: ‘Let’s pray for all those affected’

Police in Frankfort, the state's capital, said the campus was put into lockdown Tuesday

Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 09 December 2025 22:22 GMT
At least one person has been killed and another left critically wounded in a shooting at Kentucky State University, authorities have said.

Police in Frankfort, the state's capital, said the campus was put into lockdown Tuesday, with governor Andy Beshear later confirming the incident.

The shooting unfolded around 3:35 p.m. at Young Hall, a dorm on campus, Frankfort Assistant Chief of Police Scott Tracy told WDRB.

Law enforcement agencies remain on the scene and have secured the campus, though a suspect has now been taken into custody.

“We will share more information as available,” Beshear said in a post on X. “Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”

Kentucky State is a public historically Black university with about 2,200 students. Lawmakers authorized the school’s creation in 1886.

More follows ...

