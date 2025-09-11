US Naval Academy on lockdown amid reports of shots fired
Inside sources reportedly claimed former midshipman returned to campus with weapon
The U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland is on lockdown amid unconfirmed reports of a threat and shots fired on campus.
"Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in coordination with local law enforcement, is currently responding to reports of threats made to the Naval Academy,” a spokesperson told WBAL. “The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available."
Campus sources told Fox News a midshipman who had been kicked out of the service academy had returned to Annapolis with a weapon, and that shots were fired inside Bancroft Hall, which houses students.
"The shooter is knocking on doors pretending to be a military policeman,” a source told the broadcaster.
Aerial news footage showed police officers with long guns and body armor running outside a campus building.
The lockdown comes the same day police responded to a bomb threat ultimately deemed non-credible against the Democratic National Committee headquarters in nearby Washington, and a day after an unknown gunman assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments