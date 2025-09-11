Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

US Naval Academy on lockdown amid reports of shots fired

Inside sources reportedly claimed former midshipman returned to campus with weapon

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Thursday 11 September 2025 23:41 BST
Comments
Naval Academy Affirmative Action
Naval Academy Affirmative Action (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland is on lockdown amid unconfirmed reports of a threat and shots fired on campus.

"Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in coordination with local law enforcement, is currently responding to reports of threats made to the Naval Academy,” a spokesperson told WBAL. “The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available."

Campus sources told Fox News a midshipman who had been kicked out of the service academy had returned to Annapolis with a weapon, and that shots were fired inside Bancroft Hall, which houses students.

"The shooter is knocking on doors pretending to be a military policeman,” a source told the broadcaster.

Aerial news footage showed police officers with long guns and body armor running outside a campus building.

The lockdown comes the same day police responded to a bomb threat ultimately deemed non-credible against the Democratic National Committee headquarters in nearby Washington, and a day after an unknown gunman assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in