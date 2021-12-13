Kentucky tornado: Two-month-old girl becomes youngest victim of deadly storm, parents say
Related video: Cleanup continues after deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky, nearby states
A two-month-old girl has become one of the youngest victims of the tornado in Kentucky and surrounding states after she died from her injuries sustained during the storm.
Oaklynn Koon died on Monday, according to her parents Douglas and Jackie.
“At least I know who will be watching over you up there for me. My dad,” Douglas Koon wrote on Facebook. “God this doesn’t seem real.”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday that at least 64 people have died in the state and that at least 105 are missing. It’s not clear if the governor’s figures included Oaklynn.
Her hometown, Dawson Springs, was struck by the deadly storm on Friday night and she was taken to hospital.
The family said she went through several seizures in the hospital and doctors said she may have had a stroke.
Not long before her death, the family wrote: “It’s not looking good guys at all. The machines are keeping her alive. Her head swelled really bad. She doesn’t have activity.”
“I’m in shock, my heart feels absolutely shattered,” they said.
More follows...
