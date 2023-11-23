Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In the small, remote town of Livingston, Kentucky, residents had been preparing their turkeys and setting their tables for Thanksgiving the following day.

The roughly 200 people had no idea that a train carrying chemicals had derailed off the tracks nearby.

In total, 16 large train cars derailed, two of which contained molten sulphur that instantly caught fire and sent large clouds of smoke billowing into the air.

The atmosphere quickly filled with sulphur dioxide, prompting authorities to declare an emergency and evacuate residents from their homes, sending them to shelter in hotels, lodgings, and even a local middle school.

It’s not quite the Thanksgiving Livingston residents had hoped for – eating pizza slices on a camp bed in a school hall the evening before they planned to fill up on turkey and cranberry sauce.

As of Thursday morning, residents were still waiting to be given the all-clear to return home as authorities seek to determine how much of the harmful chemical sulphur dioxide spread into the air.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Livingston train derailment:

What happened?

On Wednesday, at least 16 train cars derailed near the small town of Livingston in Rockcastle County in Kentucky.

The Eastern US railroad operator CSX said that the trains derailed just north of the town around 2.23pm, where “at least 16 cars were involved, including two molten sulphur cars that have been breached and have lost some of their contents, which is on fire”.

Two cars carrying sulphur caught fire, releasing toxic fumes into the air as a result.

WYMY could only get this close to the crash, showing fumes rising up in the air (WYMT)

Large clouds of smoke were spotted by witnesses, which left first responders struggling to get to the scene at first, WYMT reported.

At least one rail crew member out of the two-person crew sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Authorities came to the site to assess the seriousness of the chemical leak while US Route 25 was indefinitely shuttered in both directions and Livingston’s 200 residents were placed under an evacuation order.

Another town nearby, called Piney Branch, was also evacuated, according to WYMT.

CSX urged residents to use emergency lodging in Mount Vernon and that it was working with local restaurants and hotels nearby to provide meals.

The Red Cross also provided emergency shelter at the local Rockcastle County Middle School, which provided families with pizza, snacks and drinks.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in the area so that the state’s Emergency Operations Center could be activated.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Mr Beshear said in a statement.

“Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

In an update on Thursday, CSX said the two molten sulphur carts continued to burn, despite ongoing efforts to distinguish the blaze. It remains unclear what caused the train to derail.

Beds were set up by a Red Cross reponse team at the local school (WYMT)

What was the train carrying?

CSX said that, besides the two train cars carrying sulphur, some other cars were carrying magnesium hydroxide.

Those cars do not appear to have been breached in the accident.

Other non-hazardous items such as grain and plastic were also being transported on the train.

The rail company explained that, when molten sulphur burns, it releases sulphur dioxide.

Sulphur dioxide is known to affect the human respiratory system, which can make breathing very difficult and can damage lungs, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. People with asthma, particularly children, can be very sensitive to exposure.

Sulphur dioxide has a strong odour and, while it is colourless, sulfate particles have the ability to create haze and reduce visibility.

As well as the dangers to humans, sulphur dioxide can seriously damage the environment – harming trees and plants and limiting their growth.

Bryan Tucker, a spokesperson for CSX, said it cannot yet confirm the amount of sulphur dioxide released into the air until measurements are taken from air monitoring equipment. The equipment was deployed on Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving plans ruined

It is not the most ideal start to the national holiday for the Kentucky small town.

Linda Todd, an evacuated Livingston resident, said that her Thanksgiving rituals came to an abrupt end when she was told to evacuate her home.

“I was freaking out because I said, ‘We are cooking, we got turkeys in the ovens. We can’t leave.’ They were like, ‘You have to go, it is a bad situation. You have to go,” Ms Todd told WYMT.

Residents are still in shock over the mass evacuation (WYMT)

Another resident, Cindy Bradly, also told the outlet she was ushered out of her home by authorities.

“We get a knock at the door, a pound at the door, Sandy Singleton, the commissioner of Livingston, there’s 12 to 14 cars in the river, you have to get out of here,” she said.

"We said, ‘What about Thanksgiving?’"

What happens now?

In its latest statement, CSX said that its first priority is to safely extingush the fire.

“Authorities are recommending that residents in the City of Livingston and the surrounding area evacuate by travelling south to Exit 49, then north on I75 to Rockcastle County Middle School,” the statement read.

“CSX has also secured hotels and is working with local restaurants and a Dollar Tree in Mt. Vernon, Ky. to provide meals and other necessities for affected residents. CSX is covering the cost for these provisions.”

CSX is also providing a Thanksgiving dinner for the evacuated townsfolk at a local church and middle school.