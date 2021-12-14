Remains found in search for NFL star’s missing girlfriend

Police searching for the girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, who has been missing since April, have found human remains.

As The New York Post reports, Taylor Pomaski disappeared after a house party on 25 April, which led to Mr Ware being named a suspect in the following months. The 41-year-old is a former tight end, having most notably played for the San Francisco 49ers during his spell in the National Football League.

The house party in question took place at the Texas home that Mr Ware and Ms Pomaski shared. While no charges were filed against Mr Ware, he remained a suspect of interest to the authorities – who have now uncovered remains that could be connected to the case.

Investigators discovered the as yet unidentified remains last Thursday, in North Harris Country.

“Identification of the remains will be carried out by the (Harris County) Institute of Forensic Sciences,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

According to Mr Ware’s attorney, Coby DuBose, the former athlete has been cooperating in the investigation so far.

“He’s told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house. He’s let them in his home, and that’s really all we’re going to say about that,” Mr DuBose said.

Mr Ware is no stranger to the authorities, as the former football player has a criminal record dating back to 2007. One week prior to his girlfriend’s disappearance, he was arrested by the police after being found with cocaine, methanpehtaime, and a loaded AK-47 firearm.

A few months later, he was charged once again, this time for failing to appear to supervision. In trying to arrest Mr Ware, he reportedly attempted to evade the police by driving 115mph, leading to a lengthy chase.

Kevin Ware’s mugshot from his Jun 2021 arrest (Via Montgomery County Jail)

He remained in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Eric Zulegar, a former boyfriend of Ms Pomaski’s, told KRPC that he believes Mr Ware knows more about the 29-year-old’s disappearance than he is currently admitting.

“There could be others that were around the house that night. I’m not for certain, but Kevin knows exactly what happened.”

Mr Zuelgar also described how he continued speaking to his ex, right up until the night of the fateful house party in April.

“Taylor reached out to me many times throughout the month of April,” he added. “We were talking about her getting out of there, getting back on her feet, getting herself set and stabilized.”